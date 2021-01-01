The optimization of CDN and the cooperation of security services can greatly reduce the delay of websites, mobile APPs and clients, and prevent high-defense nodes from simultaneously preventing DDoS/CC attacks, malicious robots and hackers.
CDN content distribution
Funnul's CDN has five data centers on three continents. Among them, we have a three-line high-defense server room that can cache static content on your website, automatically point users to the fastest nodes and optimize their access.
SEO optimization
High anti-cdn optimization protection can make your website access quality, usability, and greatly improved, and we have a line of search engine optimization to make your website SEO faster
WEB application firewall
Provide accurate website fingerprint identification technology and efficient processing engine, combined with real-time updated high-defense defense strategy, cover OWASP mainstream attack types, protect your website from hackers
Access optimization
FUNNULL CDN includes a set of web optimization functions that can compress your web pages by more than 50%, optimize including the latest web standards, and combine our high anti-CDN to greatly optimize user access speed.